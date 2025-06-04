Sports Highlights: Shifts, Surprises, and Strides

The New York Knicks have parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference Finals defeat. Despite guiding the team to four playoff seasons, Thibodeau was relieved of duties after the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers, ending their quest for a first conference final appearance since 2000.

In tennis news, Carlos Alcaraz sealed his spot in the French Open semifinals by overpowering Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz's comprehensive win, characterized by aggressive play and swift execution, came as defending champion Iga Swiatek readies herself for a semi-final bout against Aryna Sabalenka.

Elsewhere, rising golf star Charlie Woods climbed significantly in the AJGA rankings, while World Boxing issued an apology for breaching confidentiality in their gender-eligibility announcement. Controversies in sports continue as Gabby Thomas confronted verbal abuse, prompting broader discussions about athlete protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)