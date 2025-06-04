Left Menu

Punjab Kings' Journey: A Tale of Near Triumph in IPL Finale

Ricky Ponting reflected on Punjab Kings' narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL final, citing inexperience in the middle order. Despite a spirited chase led by Shashank Singh, PBKS fell short. Ponting remains optimistic about the team's young talent and future prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:55 IST
Head coach Ricky Ponting acknowledged the Punjab Kings' lack of experience in their middle order during their IPL final against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite a strong effort, particularly from Shashank Singh, PBKS narrowly lost by six runs, ending RCB's 18-year wait for the IPL trophy.

Ponting highlighted that while inexperience may have cost them the match, the young players showed promise and could lead the team to future successes. He emphasized a positive, fearless approach throughout the season, which he believes will benefit the team moving forward.

Although unable to field their preferred lineup due to player availability issues, Ponting remains confident in Punjab Kings' potential for coming seasons and expressed satisfaction with their entertaining cricket style this year.

