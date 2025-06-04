UEFA Updates Penalty Kick Rules After Álvarez's Unfortunate Slip

New regulations have been enacted to clarify the rules surrounding penalty kicks in soccer, prompted by a controversial incident involving Julián Álvarez. In a recent Champions League match, Álvarez's accidental double touch led to a pivotal goal being disallowed, sparking debate over the fairness of existing laws.

This updated interpretation will be implemented across UEFA-organized matches and comes into force on Wednesday. The decision specifically addresses penalties that involve an unintended second touch by the kicker, which previously resulted in a disallowed goal.

IFAB, the FIFA-backed rules committee, outlined the new guidelines, asserting that penalties inadvertently scored after a double touch should be retaken. The clarification applies to various competitions, including the upcoming Club World Cup.

