UEFA Updates Penalty Kick Rules After Álvarez's Unfortunate Slip

The rules for penalty kicks in soccer have been updated following Julián Álvarez's accidental double touch incident. The change, effective in UEFA games, mandates a retake if a scored penalty comes from an unintended second touch. The clarification aims to ensure fairness in rare situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:51 IST
New regulations have been enacted to clarify the rules surrounding penalty kicks in soccer, prompted by a controversial incident involving Julián Álvarez. In a recent Champions League match, Álvarez's accidental double touch led to a pivotal goal being disallowed, sparking debate over the fairness of existing laws.

This updated interpretation will be implemented across UEFA-organized matches and comes into force on Wednesday. The decision specifically addresses penalties that involve an unintended second touch by the kicker, which previously resulted in a disallowed goal.

IFAB, the FIFA-backed rules committee, outlined the new guidelines, asserting that penalties inadvertently scored after a double touch should be retaken. The clarification applies to various competitions, including the upcoming Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

