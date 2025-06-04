Chaos at IPL Victory Felicitation: Fans Injured at Cricket Celebration
Some cricket enthusiasts sustained injuries and fell unconscious during a felicitation event for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title victory. The event took place near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Many fans gathered, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Official confirmation was pending.
At a celebration event near Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans gathered to honor the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title win faced chaos as several were injured. Enthusiastic supporters of the cricket team experienced injuries and some fell unconscious amid the excitement.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association organized the felicitation, attracting a significant number of fans. In the midst of the fervor, police were seen transporting the injured and those who fainted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As of now, there has been no official confirmation from authorities regarding the incident and the condition of those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
