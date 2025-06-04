Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at RCB Victory Celebration in Bengaluru

A stampede-like situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebration resulted in two deaths and several injuries. Police used mild force to control the crowd, with fans flocking to the venue. Injured individuals were transported to hospitals as police struggled with crowd management.

Updated: 04-06-2025 18:20 IST
A chaotic scene unfolded at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as a stampede-like situation erupted during the RCB victory celebrations, leading to two feared deaths and numerous injuries. The event, organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, drew a massive crowd that overwhelmed the venue.

According to eyewitness accounts, the situation escalated as fans thronged the stadium to witness the special felicitation for the RCB team. The police employed mild force to manage the surge, while ambulances transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Visuals depicted some unconscious individuals receiving CPR from bystanders.

The Bengaluru police had issued a traffic advisory limiting entry to only those with valid tickets and encouraged the use of public transport. Despite these measures, the event posed significant crowd management challenges for law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

