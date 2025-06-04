Middlesbrough's Coaching Shake-Up: Carrick Out as Head Coach

Middlesbrough Football Club has announced the departure of head coach Michael Carrick after a series of underwhelming seasons culminated in missing a promotion playoff spot. Carrick's tenure began promisingly, with the team reaching a fourth-placed finish during his first year in charge.

However, the subsequent seasons saw the club falter, finishing in 8th and 10th places, prompting the club's decision to part ways with Carrick and his assistant coaches Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick.

Carrick, celebrated for his time as a player with over 700 appearances and a decorated career at Manchester United, had his first managerial experience as an interim replacement at Manchester United in 2021.

