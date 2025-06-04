Left Menu

Lois Boisson Shocks Crowd with Historic Semifinal Entry at French Open

Wild-card entry Lois Boisson defeated sixth-seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Roland-Garros to advance to the semifinals, becoming the first woman since 1989 to reach this stage on her Grand Slam debut. The victory marked a significant achievement for the 22-year-old French player.

Updated: 04-06-2025 19:50 IST
Lois Boisson Shocks Crowd with Historic Semifinal Entry at French Open
In a thrilling match at Roland-Garros, French wild-card entry Lois Boisson stunned sixth-seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (6), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the French Open, delighting a vocal home crowd.

Andreeva struggled with the energetic atmosphere, as French fans passionately cheered for Boisson throughout the match.

Boisson's achievement marks her as the first woman to reach the semis of her debut Grand Slam since Monica Seles and Jennifer Capriati in 1989, and the youngest French semifinalist since Amelie Mauresmo at Wimbledon in 1999.

