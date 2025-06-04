Lois Boisson Shocks Crowd with Historic Semifinal Entry at French Open

In a thrilling match at Roland-Garros, French wild-card entry Lois Boisson stunned sixth-seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (6), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the French Open, delighting a vocal home crowd.

Andreeva struggled with the energetic atmosphere, as French fans passionately cheered for Boisson throughout the match.

Boisson's achievement marks her as the first woman to reach the semis of her debut Grand Slam since Monica Seles and Jennifer Capriati in 1989, and the youngest French semifinalist since Amelie Mauresmo at Wimbledon in 1999.