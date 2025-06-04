Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Empowering Special Olympics Athletes

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the significance of supporting Special Olympics athletes during a felicitation ceremony. He urged society and government to provide care and encouragement for their development. The event celebrated athletes' courage, showcasing their ability to overcome challenges with determination and confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:59 IST
Shiv Pratap Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent ceremony, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the crucial role of supporting Special Olympics athletes for their overall development. The event, organized by 'Special Olympics Bharat', highlighted the importance of both societal and governmental support for these exceptional sportspersons.

The Governor urged people to extend their care and encouragement to the athletes, who represented India at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, and the upcoming 2025 World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. He stressed that such support is integral to their rise and success.

More than just a celebration of accolades, the event stood as a tribute to the athletes' resilience and determination. Governor Shukla praised the athletes for proving that challenges can be conquered with hard work and unwavering confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

