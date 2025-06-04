Sports Highlights: LIV Golf's Newest Star and French Open Thrills

In a significant move, Josele Ballester, a young Spanish amateur golfer known for an infamous moment at the Masters, has joined LIV Golf's Fireballs team, debuting professionally in Virginia. This addition highlights LIV Golf's ambition to gather top-tier talent, supported by leaders such as Sergio Garcia.

In baseball, the Colorado Rockies ended a daunting series losing streak by clinching their first series victory of 2025 against the Miami Marlins. Hunter Goodman's decisive home run further boosts the team's morale as they aim for a series sweep in their next game.

Tennis courts witnessed dramatic turns as Madison Keys succumbed to her own errors against Coco Gauff in the French Open, while Lois Boisson became a local hero in Paris by defeating Mirra Andreeva, advancing to the semifinals and marking a significant milestone for French tennis.