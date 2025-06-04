Left Menu

Tragic Turn in IPL Victory Celebration: Kirmani Reacts

Legendary cricketer Syed Kirmani criticized the tragic outcome of the IPL victory celebration in Bengaluru where a stampede resulted in 11 deaths. Questioning the intensity of modern fandom compared to his playing days, Kirmani suggested more cautious planning for such events and reflected on changing fan behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:39 IST
Legendary Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani has expressed sorrow and concern following the tragic incident that unfolded during the victory celebration of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The event, held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, turned deadly due to a stampede that claimed 11 lives.

In an interview with 'India Today', Kirmani extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and criticized the manner in which the event was organized. He referred to the tragedy as a 'deadly welcome' for the IPL champions and compared the nature of today's fan frenzy to the more subdued fandom during his cricketing career.

Kirmani suggested that better planning and patience could have prevented the catastrophe. He questioned the priorities of modern fans and organizers, emphasizing that a more measured approach would have been fitting, especially considering the 18-year journey to the championship for RCB.

