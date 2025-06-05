Left Menu

Djokovic's Windy Triumph: Mastering the Drop Shot

Novak Djokovic overcame windy conditions and Alexander Zverev to advance to the French Open semi-finals. With 35 precise drop shots, Djokovic secured his 101st Roland Garros victory, setting up a clash with Jannik Sinner. Djokovic, adapting to a challenging year, focuses on excelling in Grand Slams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:50 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic executed an array of drop shots to defeat Alexander Zverev and secure a French Open semi-final berth on Wednesday, attributing his strategy to the windy conditions in Paris.

Despite the blustery weather making him feel like he was battling two adversaries, Djokovic delivered 35 deft strokes to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, marking his 101st victory at Roland Garros. This win advances him to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the upcoming semi-final.

Djokovic described the physical challenge of intense winds, noting the difficulty in controlling the ball's trajectory. Adapting his play style, he revealed, included using drop shots to shift play dynamics. Following a series of early exits this year, Djokovic emphasized Grand Slam success as his primary focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

