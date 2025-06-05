Left Menu

Chelsea's Strategic Signing: Liam Delap Joins as New Striker for Club World Cup

Chelsea has signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich for 30 million pounds, activating his release clause just in time for the Club World Cup. Delap, who scored a third of Ipswich's total league goals last season, inked a six-year contract, bolstering Chelsea's forward lineup.

Updated: 05-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:30 IST
Chelsea Football Club has bolstered its attacking line by acquiring striker Liam Delap in a 30 million pound deal from recently relegated Ipswich. The strategic signing coincides with the special trading window, concluding just before the Club World Cup in the United States.

Delap, at 22, joins Chelsea on a six-year contract, setting the stage for competition with first-choice forward Nicolas Jackson. Last season, Delap impressed with 12 league goals, representing a substantial portion of Ipswich's overall tally, and he is expected to add diversity and depth to Chelsea's attacking options under manager Enzo Maresca.

The young striker's journey saw him progress from Manchester City's youth setup to Ipswich before making his way to Stamford Bridge. Delap is set to première against Mexican club Leon on June 16 in Atlanta, with hopes to contribute significantly to Chelsea's pursuit of more trophies this season. Chelsea's focus remains on bringing promising young talent to the squad as evidenced by their recent acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

