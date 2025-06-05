Chelsea's Strategic Signing: Liam Delap Joins as New Striker for Club World Cup
Chelsea has signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich for 30 million pounds, activating his release clause just in time for the Club World Cup. Delap, who scored a third of Ipswich's total league goals last season, inked a six-year contract, bolstering Chelsea's forward lineup.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chelsea Football Club has bolstered its attacking line by acquiring striker Liam Delap in a 30 million pound deal from recently relegated Ipswich. The strategic signing coincides with the special trading window, concluding just before the Club World Cup in the United States.
Delap, at 22, joins Chelsea on a six-year contract, setting the stage for competition with first-choice forward Nicolas Jackson. Last season, Delap impressed with 12 league goals, representing a substantial portion of Ipswich's overall tally, and he is expected to add diversity and depth to Chelsea's attacking options under manager Enzo Maresca.
The young striker's journey saw him progress from Manchester City's youth setup to Ipswich before making his way to Stamford Bridge. Delap is set to première against Mexican club Leon on June 16 in Atlanta, with hopes to contribute significantly to Chelsea's pursuit of more trophies this season. Chelsea's focus remains on bringing promising young talent to the squad as evidenced by their recent acquisitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elephants Billy and Tina Secretly Transferred Amid Legal Battles
UK Lifts Block on Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius
UK Greenlights Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius Despite Controversy
Historic Chagos Islands Sovereignty Transfer: A New Era Begins
Stalemate Over Chagos: UK Court Blocks Sovereignty Transfer to Mauritius