In a remarkable feat at the French Open, Jannik Sinner secured a place in history by becoming the first Italian man to reach six major semi-finals, as confirmed by the ATP Tour. Sinner dominated Alexander Bublik in a swift match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, achieving a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory in under two hours.

The top-ranked player in the PIF ATP Rankings continues his impressive streak with 19 consecutive wins at major tournaments, having clinched titles at both the US Open and the Australian Open. Sinner, reflecting on his victory, noted the unpredictable nature of Bublik's gameplay but emphasized his own focus and serving prowess, especially during crucial moments.

Looking ahead, Sinner is set to face tennis titan Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals scheduled for June 6. Tied 4-4 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head record, Sinner expressed excitement about the challenge ahead, valuing the significance of reaching Grand Slam semi-finals. His achievement, alongside fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti's success, marks a historical first for Italian men in the Open Era at a Grand Slam event.

(With inputs from agencies.)