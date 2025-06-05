Showdown at Roland Garros: Alcaraz and Sinner Seek Glory
The French Open men's singles semi-finals feature defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Lorenzo Musetti, and world number one Jannik Sinner battling Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz aims to extend his winning streak over Musetti, while Sinner seeks dominance over Djokovic in a bid for another major final.
The French Open's men's singles semi-finals promise high-stakes tennis action at Roland Garros this Friday. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Lorenzo Musetti, while world number one Jannik Sinner takes on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Carlos Alcaraz, looking to capitalize on his string of recent victories, aims to maintain his dominance over Italian rival Musetti, having bested him in their last five encounters. Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero emphasizes Alcaraz's potential, though highlighting the pressures faced in such high-profile tournaments.
Jannik Sinner, fresh off triumphs over Djokovic in recent competitions, is determined to assert his superiority, while Djokovic, the last active member of tennis's celebrated 'Big Four,' endeavors to add to his legendary accomplishments by edging closer to a record-breaking 25th major title.