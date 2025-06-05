Showdown at Roland Garros: Alcaraz and Sinner Seek Glory

The French Open's men's singles semi-finals promise high-stakes tennis action at Roland Garros this Friday. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Lorenzo Musetti, while world number one Jannik Sinner takes on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz, looking to capitalize on his string of recent victories, aims to maintain his dominance over Italian rival Musetti, having bested him in their last five encounters. Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero emphasizes Alcaraz's potential, though highlighting the pressures faced in such high-profile tournaments.

Jannik Sinner, fresh off triumphs over Djokovic in recent competitions, is determined to assert his superiority, while Djokovic, the last active member of tennis's celebrated 'Big Four,' endeavors to add to his legendary accomplishments by edging closer to a record-breaking 25th major title.