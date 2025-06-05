England's Bold Move: Lauren James Joins Women's European Championship Despite Injury

Lauren James, the talented Chelsea striker, has been included in England's squad for this year's Women's European Championship, despite being sidelined by a hamstring injury for more than two months.

The inclusion of James, who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for the national team, comes at a crucial time as England gears up to defend their title against France on July 5. This announcement follows the withdrawal of defender Millie Bright, who stated that she is not at her physical or mental best.

Adding to the team's challenges, goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby have recently retired from international football. With these changes, England's squad now includes goalkeepers Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, and Anna Moorhouse; defenders like Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson; midfielders such as Keira Walsh; and forwards including Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, and Beth Mead.

(With inputs from agencies.)