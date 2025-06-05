Behich's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Australia Closer to World Cup Glory

In a dramatic finish, Aziz Behich scored a late winner as Australia defeated Japan 1-0 in Perth, moving the Socceroos to the edge of 2026 World Cup qualification. The thrilling last-minute strike was celebrated by the crowd of 57,226 after a challenging match for Australia.

The Socceroos now await the result of Saudi Arabia's game against Bahrain. An unfavorable outcome in Bahrain could still see Australia progress due to their superior goal difference, ensuring a World Cup spot unless they suffer a heavy defeat against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah next week.

Japan was already qualified and rested many key players but maintained control for most of the game. Despite dominating possession, Japan failed to capitalize, and it was Behich's late effort, inspired by Riley McGree's setup, that secured Australia's first win over Japan in 16 years.