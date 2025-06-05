Left Menu

Behich's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Australia Closer to World Cup Glory

Australia's Aziz Behich scored a decisive late goal against Japan, propelling the Socceroos closer to 2026 World Cup qualification. The 1-0 victory delighted a 57,226-strong Perth crowd. Australia's fate hinges on Saudi Arabia's match, with automatic qualification assured barring a heavy loss in their next fixture against the Saudis.

Updated: 05-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:10 IST
In a dramatic finish, Aziz Behich scored a late winner as Australia defeated Japan 1-0 in Perth, moving the Socceroos to the edge of 2026 World Cup qualification. The thrilling last-minute strike was celebrated by the crowd of 57,226 after a challenging match for Australia.

The Socceroos now await the result of Saudi Arabia's game against Bahrain. An unfavorable outcome in Bahrain could still see Australia progress due to their superior goal difference, ensuring a World Cup spot unless they suffer a heavy defeat against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah next week.

Japan was already qualified and rested many key players but maintained control for most of the game. Despite dominating possession, Japan failed to capitalize, and it was Behich's late effort, inspired by Riley McGree's setup, that secured Australia's first win over Japan in 16 years.

