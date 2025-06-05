Tragedy Strikes at Chinnaswamy: 11 Dead in Stampede
A tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, linked to a special felicitation ceremony, resulted in 11 deaths and 56 injuries. A case has been filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association as the government orders a magisterial probe to investigate the incident.
A stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured 56 individuals during a ceremony organized to honor RCB players, police reported on Thursday.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association, RCB franchise, and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd face charges ranging from culpable homicide to endangering public safety. The police have registered the case at Cubbon Park station, with the investigation transferred to the criminal department.
A magisterial inquiry led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has been initiated to delve into the incident, which has sparked public outrage and demands for accountability.
