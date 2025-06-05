Left Menu

Sairaj Patil Shines in T20 Mumbai League as Eagle Thane Strikers Crush Bandra Blasters

Sairaj Patil led Eagle Thane Strikers to a commanding 97-run victory over Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil's all-round performance included an unbeaten half-century and two key wickets. The Strikers remain unbeaten with a second straight victory after defeating Triumph Knights earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:14 IST
In a dazzling display of skill and dominance, Sairaj Patil propelled the Eagle Thane Strikers to a resounding 97-run triumph over the Bandra Blasters in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil, delivering an all-round spectacle, scored a brisk unbeaten 54 and claimed two crucial wickets to seal the win.

After setting a daunting total of 205/6, the Strikers effortlessly dismantled the Blasters at 108, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously overpowered Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.

Elsewhere, ARCS Andheri secured a 12-run victory under the DLS method against Aakash Tigers MWS, thanks to Vasim Khan's explosive 68-run innings. A rain interruption prematurely curtailed the match, disappointing fans gathered at the DY Patil Stadium.

