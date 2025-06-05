Sairaj Patil Shines in T20 Mumbai League as Eagle Thane Strikers Crush Bandra Blasters
Sairaj Patil led Eagle Thane Strikers to a commanding 97-run victory over Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil's all-round performance included an unbeaten half-century and two key wickets. The Strikers remain unbeaten with a second straight victory after defeating Triumph Knights earlier.
- Country:
- India
In a dazzling display of skill and dominance, Sairaj Patil propelled the Eagle Thane Strikers to a resounding 97-run triumph over the Bandra Blasters in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil, delivering an all-round spectacle, scored a brisk unbeaten 54 and claimed two crucial wickets to seal the win.
After setting a daunting total of 205/6, the Strikers effortlessly dismantled the Blasters at 108, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously overpowered Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.
Elsewhere, ARCS Andheri secured a 12-run victory under the DLS method against Aakash Tigers MWS, thanks to Vasim Khan's explosive 68-run innings. A rain interruption prematurely curtailed the match, disappointing fans gathered at the DY Patil Stadium.
ALSO READ
Suryakumar's Heroics Fall Short as Eagle Thane Strikers Triumph in T20 Mumbai League
Traffic Congestion Delays England vs. West Indies Cricket Match
Sairaj Patil's All-Round Brilliance Sparks Eagle Thane Strikers' Success
Sairaj Patil's All-Round Heroics Propel Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League