Swapnil Kusale's Olympic Dream: Eyeing Gold in LA
Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale, after winning a bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is determined to secure gold at the next Games in Los Angeles. Kusale, who previously clinched gold in World Cups, is focusing on upcoming events like the World Cup and Asian Games for preparation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Swapnil Kusale, India's celebrated shooter who claimed a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is firmly setting his sights on winning gold in the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.
Kusale made history as the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, and he is not resting on his laurels.
With a record of securing gold at the 2021 and 2022 World Cups, Kusale's journey reflects both his dedication and aspiration for more victories. He is currently preparing for the ISSF World Cup in Munich and has ambitions for the Asian Games' selection trials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wydad Faces Uncertainty as Coach Departs Ahead of Club World Cup
Young Shooter Kanak Strikes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
U.S. Considers AI and Double Shifts to Expedite World Cup Visa Processing
Wydad Casablanca's Dreams of Ronaldo at Club World Cup
Haryana's Kanak Strikes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup