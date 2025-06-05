Swapnil Kusale's Olympic Dream: Eyeing Gold in LA

Swapnil Kusale, India's celebrated shooter who claimed a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is firmly setting his sights on winning gold in the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.

Kusale made history as the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, and he is not resting on his laurels.

With a record of securing gold at the 2021 and 2022 World Cups, Kusale's journey reflects both his dedication and aspiration for more victories. He is currently preparing for the ISSF World Cup in Munich and has ambitions for the Asian Games' selection trials.

