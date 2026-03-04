Left Menu

T20 World Cup Viewership Shatters Records

The ongoing T20 World Cup has set a new record for viewership, surpassing 500 million, with high-stakes matches and digital consumption driving the growth. The tournament aims to be the most global and accessible event, with India co-hosting alongside Sri Lanka until March 8, 2026.

T20 World Cup Viewership Shatters Records
  • India

The T20 World Cup, chaired by Jay Shah, has smashed broadcasting records, achieving over 500 million in viewership. This figure marks the highest ever in the tournament's history, fueled by digital consumption and high-stakes matches.

An ambitious initiative to make the tournament the most global and accessible event is now a reality. Shah celebrated the milestone on his social media platform, expressing gratitude for the fan base's overwhelming support.

The combined hosting of India and Sri Lanka has seen the T20 World Cup climb beyond previous records set in the Americas, with knockout stages still to unfold before concluding on March 8, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

