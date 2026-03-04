Semifinal Showdown: India's T20 World Cup Quest

India's path to the T20 World Cup semifinals has been anything but smooth, yet bowling coach Morne Morkel insists the focus should be on winning the crucial upcoming matches. Despite not securing an easy series, India's aim remains intact: to triumph in the semifinals.

Morkel mentioned that both India and England experienced challenges during the tournament, but emphasized the need for a stellar performance in the knockout stage. "Success isn't guaranteed, but seizing the opportunity is vital," Morkel said, as he encouraged the team to stay calm and execute their strategies effectively.

The weather is proving unpredictable as the temperatures soar, affecting the pitch conditions. Morkel mentioned the role of dew in the game and the strategic importance of winning the toss, signifying that the encounter at Wankhede could be a thrilling contest between two aggressive sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)