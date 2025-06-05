FIFA and Saudi’s PIF Unite for Historic Club World Cup Partnership

The global soccer governing body, FIFA, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for the prestigious Club World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to commence in the United States on June 14.

This collaboration is a major stride for PIF, continuing its strategic expansion into the international sports arena, reminiscent of its previous engagements across football, golf, and motorsport.

The tournament will feature 32 top clubs from around the world, playing in 11 cities across the U.S., marking another feather in PIF's cap, following its earlier association with CONCACAF.

(With inputs from agencies.)