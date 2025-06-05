Iga Swiatek's French Open Streak Ends in Dramatic Fashion
Iga Swiatek's streak of 26 consecutive wins at the French Open ended in a dramatic match against Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one. Despite the loss, Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her tournament performance and appreciation for Roland Garros, even hinting at her eagerness to return next year.
Iga Swiatek's impressive 26-match winning streak at the French Open came to a halt as she lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. Swiatek, seeking her fifth Roland Garros title, saw her campaign end on Court Philippe Chatrier with a scoreline of 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0.
Swiatek expressed gratitude for her past successes at Roland Garros and satisfaction with her current performance, despite a year marred by challenges, including a short doping ban in 2024. "I love playing here," Swiatek said, emphasizing her commitment to returning and continuing her pursuit of excellence.
Sabalenka's aggressive, fast-paced play disrupted Swiatek's rhythm, preventing her from achieving a historic fourth consecutive title in Paris. Swiatek acknowledged the difficulties and expressed her willingness to learn and grow from the experience as she prepares for future tournaments.
