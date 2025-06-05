Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's French Open Streak Ends in Dramatic Fashion

Iga Swiatek's streak of 26 consecutive wins at the French Open ended in a dramatic match against Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one. Despite the loss, Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her tournament performance and appreciation for Roland Garros, even hinting at her eagerness to return next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:47 IST
Iga Swiatek's French Open Streak Ends in Dramatic Fashion
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek's impressive 26-match winning streak at the French Open came to a halt as she lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. Swiatek, seeking her fifth Roland Garros title, saw her campaign end on Court Philippe Chatrier with a scoreline of 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0.

Swiatek expressed gratitude for her past successes at Roland Garros and satisfaction with her current performance, despite a year marred by challenges, including a short doping ban in 2024. "I love playing here," Swiatek said, emphasizing her commitment to returning and continuing her pursuit of excellence.

Sabalenka's aggressive, fast-paced play disrupted Swiatek's rhythm, preventing her from achieving a historic fourth consecutive title in Paris. Swiatek acknowledged the difficulties and expressed her willingness to learn and grow from the experience as she prepares for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025