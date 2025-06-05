Iga Swiatek's French Open Streak Ends in Dramatic Fashion

Iga Swiatek's impressive 26-match winning streak at the French Open came to a halt as she lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. Swiatek, seeking her fifth Roland Garros title, saw her campaign end on Court Philippe Chatrier with a scoreline of 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0.

Swiatek expressed gratitude for her past successes at Roland Garros and satisfaction with her current performance, despite a year marred by challenges, including a short doping ban in 2024. "I love playing here," Swiatek said, emphasizing her commitment to returning and continuing her pursuit of excellence.

Sabalenka's aggressive, fast-paced play disrupted Swiatek's rhythm, preventing her from achieving a historic fourth consecutive title in Paris. Swiatek acknowledged the difficulties and expressed her willingness to learn and grow from the experience as she prepares for future tournaments.

