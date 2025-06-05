Karun Nair's Resurgence: Gambhir Endorses His Test Recall

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has expressed strong support for Karun Nair following his recent recall to the national Test squad. This decision comes as a result of Nair's outstanding performances in the domestic circuit for Vidarbha during the 2024-25 season.

In the pre-departure press conference, Gambhir highlighted Nair's achievements, emphasizing the significance of domestic cricket. "It's just great for domestic cricket," he stated, pointing out that consistent performances can lead to national recognition.

Nair, who last played for India in 2017, excelled in domestic competitions, including a notable inning of 204 against England Lions. Gambhir underscored the importance of experience, stating Nair's time in County cricket would be beneficial. "Always good to have the experience of Karun," Gambhir added.

Gambhir advocates for patience and fair opportunities for returning players, noting, "We won't judge someone by one or two Test matches. Players who excel domestically deserve a fair run at the international level." Nair's inclusion coincides with a transitional phase for Indian Test cricket, marking the retirement of key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In Vidarbha, Nair concluded a dream season in the Ranji Trophy, tallying 863 runs at an average of 53.93. His exploits extended to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored impressively, averaging 389.50. Despite falling short in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Nair's solid form across formats showcases his readiness for international cricket.