Aryna Sabalenka's Clay Court Triumph: A Turning Point

Aryna Sabalenka, long considered a hardcourt specialist, has defied expectations by reaching her first Roland Garros final. Despite past doubts regarding her performance on clay, Sabalenka showcased her adaptability by overcoming four-time champion Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller.

Sabalenka's Grand Slam repertoire includes Australian Open victories in 2023 and 2024, as well as a U.S. Open triumph, all on hardcourts. However, her recent advancement in Paris signals a newfound confidence on the clay surface. "It's going to mean everything to my team and me," she expressed after the match, highlighting her journey to build proficiency and self-assurance on clay.

In the final, Sabalenka will compete against Coco Gauff, who secured her spot with a strong performance against Lois Boisson. Sabalenka credits her better physical preparation as crucial to her clay court success and remains determined to claim the coveted French Open title.

(With inputs from agencies.)