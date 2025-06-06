Coco Gauff Silences Home Crowd: A Ruthless Triumph at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff navigated the challenging atmosphere of Roland Garros to end Lois Boisson's impressive journey at the French Open. Gauff's 6-1, 6-2 victory was marked by unwavering focus, setting the stage for a showdown with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Boisson, who stunned top players earlier, struggled against a dominant Gauff, who demonstrated her mastery on the clay court. Despite the loss, Boisson's career will be bolstered by significant prize earnings and a rise in rankings.

Gauff, aiming to become the first American since Serena Williams to claim the Suzanne Lenglen Cup, displayed a formidable performance, characterized by a potent forehand and consistent serving, outclassing her French opponent amid patriotic cheers.

(With inputs from agencies.)