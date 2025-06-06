Gennaro Gattuso's Departure: A New Chapter for Hajduk Split

In a surprising turn of events, former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has parted ways with Croatian club Hajduk Split by mutual consent. The announcement was made on Thursday, leaving fans and the soccer community in suspense about Gattuso's next move.

Gattuso, who joined Hajduk Split before last season, successfully guided the team to a commendable third-place finish in the Croatian top flight. However, their European journey came to a premature end, being knocked out in the third qualifying round of the Conference League by Slovakia's Ruzomberok.

The 47-year-old Italian, known for his fiery passion on and off the field, has previously managed prestigious clubs like AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, and Olympique de Marseille. As he embarks on new challenges, Hajduk Split expressed their gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.