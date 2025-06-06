Left Menu

Gennaro Gattuso's Departure: A New Chapter for Hajduk Split

Gennaro Gattuso has mutually agreed to leave his coaching position at Hajduk Split. He led the team to third place in the Croatian top flight but faced an early exit in the Conference League. Previously, he coached various European clubs, gathering vast experience in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:50 IST
Gennaro Gattuso's Departure: A New Chapter for Hajduk Split
Gennaro Gattuso

In a surprising turn of events, former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has parted ways with Croatian club Hajduk Split by mutual consent. The announcement was made on Thursday, leaving fans and the soccer community in suspense about Gattuso's next move.

Gattuso, who joined Hajduk Split before last season, successfully guided the team to a commendable third-place finish in the Croatian top flight. However, their European journey came to a premature end, being knocked out in the third qualifying round of the Conference League by Slovakia's Ruzomberok.

The 47-year-old Italian, known for his fiery passion on and off the field, has previously managed prestigious clubs like AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, and Olympique de Marseille. As he embarks on new challenges, Hajduk Split expressed their gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025