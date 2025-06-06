Left Menu

Unyielding Socceroos on the Verge: Tony Popovic's World Cup Quest

Tony Popovic has steered Australia's Socceroos to the brink of 2026 World Cup qualification, despite facing challenges. With a narrow victory over Japan, Popovic's team only needs to avoid a significant loss against Saudi Arabia. His tenure has seen the team remain unbeaten, building resilience and ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 07:40 IST
Tony Popovic's guiding hand has brought Australia's Socceroos tantalizingly close to the 2026 World Cup. Despite criticisms of their playing style, the Socceroos have consistently delivered results, culminating in a crucial victory over Japan.

With only a need to avoid a substantial defeat in Saudi Arabia, Australia stands on the precipice of qualification, a testament to Popovic's strategic acumen and leadership since taking the helm. Popovic's prior achievements in Saudi Arabia serve as a beacon of hope for the team as they prepare for their next challenge.

Despite the emotional triumph against Japan, Popovic remains focused, advocating resilience and urging his players to finish the job in the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia. The coach recognizes both the current accomplishments and the need for further development.

