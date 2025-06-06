Unyielding Socceroos on the Verge: Tony Popovic's World Cup Quest

Tony Popovic's guiding hand has brought Australia's Socceroos tantalizingly close to the 2026 World Cup. Despite criticisms of their playing style, the Socceroos have consistently delivered results, culminating in a crucial victory over Japan.

With only a need to avoid a substantial defeat in Saudi Arabia, Australia stands on the precipice of qualification, a testament to Popovic's strategic acumen and leadership since taking the helm. Popovic's prior achievements in Saudi Arabia serve as a beacon of hope for the team as they prepare for their next challenge.

Despite the emotional triumph against Japan, Popovic remains focused, advocating resilience and urging his players to finish the job in the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia. The coach recognizes both the current accomplishments and the need for further development.

(With inputs from agencies.)