Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal's Defensive Pillar extends Stay Until 2029

Arsenal Football Club has secured the future of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes by signing him until 2029. The centre-back has been crucial in Arsenal's defense since his 2020 move from Lille and has helped the team become Premier League title contenders. His partnership with William Saliba reinforces Arsenal's defensive strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST
Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal Football Club has taken a decisive step in securing its defensive strategies by extending the contract of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes until 2029. This crucial move bolsters manager Mikel Arteta's plans for making Arsenal a strong title contender in the English Premier League.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020 from Lille for £27 million, Gabriel has emerged as an indispensable figure in the team's defensive setup. His partnership with fellow defender William Saliba has been vital to the club's success, offering robust defense and aerial prowess in set-piece situations.

The commitment from Gabriel Magalhaes is seen as a significant confidence boost for the Arsenal squad, especially after the defensive struggles faced by the team in the absence of their key player due to a hamstring injury that impacted their last 2024-25 campaign. His extended stay is poised to solidify Arsenal's defense for future challenges.

