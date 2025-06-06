Cricket Face-Off: England Lions vs India A in Unofficial Test Showdown

In a crucial cricket encounter, England Lions captain James Rew elected to field after winning the toss against India A on the first day of their second unofficial Test match. The strategic decision sets the stage for an exciting contest between the two teams.

India A, aiming to fine-tune their lineup, introduced four fresh players: KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, and Khaleel Ahmed. This reshuffle marks their preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, kicking off on June 20 in Leeds.

The current match features England Lions' and India A's revamped teams competing head-to-head. The lineup for India A includes notable players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, while England Lions fields prominent names like Tom Haines and James Rew.

(With inputs from agencies.)