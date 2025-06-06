Neeraj Chopra Eyes Victory at Paris Diamond League After Stellar Record

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world champion in javelin throw, is positioned to make headlines at the Paris Diamond League 2025, set for June 20 at Stade Sebastien-Charlety, as reported by Olympics.com. This marks the Indian javelin ace's second foray in the league this season following his outing in Doha.

Chopra's return to the Paris Diamond League after an eight-year gap is highly anticipated. In his last appearance in 2017, he secured a fifth-place finish with a throw measuring 84.67 meters, falling behind Germany's Johannes Vetter, who clinched victory with an impressive 88.74 meters. Despite being keen to compete in 2024, Chopra bypassed that edition to focus on the Paris Olympics preparations.

Earlier this season, Chopra made waves by shattering his national record with a remarkable 90.23-meter throw at the Doha Diamond League in May, surpassing his previous best of 89.94 meters from the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. Despite his tremendous feat, he finished second to Germany's Julian Weber, who edged ahead with a throw of 91.06 meters. In a recent competition at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland, Chopra, amidst wet conditions, managed a commendable 84.14 meters, yet again placing behind Weber.

Starting the 2025 athletics season on a high, Chopra clinched the top spot at the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa in April with an 84.52-meter throw. Also on his calendar is the Golden Spike meet in Czechia on June 24, followed by his headlining appearance at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5.

The athletes with the highest points at the culmination of the Diamond League series will secure their spots at the prestigious Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, slated for August 27-28.