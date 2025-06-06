India's Hockey Quest: Chasing World Cup Qualification

The Indian men's hockey team is set to embark on a pivotal European leg of the FIH Pro League, with aspirations of securing a direct berth in next year's World Cup. Currently ranked third with 15 points, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team is determined to surpass leaders Belgium and England in the standings.

India's quest begins against the Netherlands, followed by matches with Argentina, Australia, and arch-rivals Belgium. A strong squad featuring seasoned players like Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera promises stiff competition. The squad has shown resilience in the home leg, and now eyes maximum points to top the league.

Chief coach Craig Fulton emphasized the priority of direct World Cup qualification and addressed areas needing improvement, notably penalty corner conversions. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, focusing on securing crucial points, expressed confidence from their recent preparation in Ireland and seeks to leverage their offensive prowess in upcoming matches.