India's Hockey Quest: Chasing World Cup Qualification

India's men's hockey team embarks on the European leg of the FIH Pro League, aiming to earn a direct World Cup qualification. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, is currently third in the standings and will face strong competitors like the Netherlands and Belgium, prioritizing securing maximum points for World Cup berth.

The Indian men's hockey team is set to embark on a pivotal European leg of the FIH Pro League, with aspirations of securing a direct berth in next year's World Cup. Currently ranked third with 15 points, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team is determined to surpass leaders Belgium and England in the standings.

India's quest begins against the Netherlands, followed by matches with Argentina, Australia, and arch-rivals Belgium. A strong squad featuring seasoned players like Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera promises stiff competition. The squad has shown resilience in the home leg, and now eyes maximum points to top the league.

Chief coach Craig Fulton emphasized the priority of direct World Cup qualification and addressed areas needing improvement, notably penalty corner conversions. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, focusing on securing crucial points, expressed confidence from their recent preparation in Ireland and seeks to leverage their offensive prowess in upcoming matches.

