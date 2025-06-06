Left Menu

Falcons Edge Knights in T20 Thriller; Blasters Clinch Nail-Biter Against Tigers

In a T20 Mumbai League showdown, SoBo Mumbai Falcons defeated Triumphs Knights by four wickets. Shreyas Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 54-run stand was pivotal. Bandra Blasters also secured a one-run victory against Aakash Tigers, thanks to Dhanit Raut's four wickets and Om Keshkamat's steady innings.

In a marquee T20 Mumbai League encounter, SoBo Mumbai Falcons narrowly overcame Triumphs Knights Mumbai North East by four wickets, highlighting a nail-biting finish at the Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's vital 54-run partnership steered the Falcons to victory with just four balls remaining.

The Knights were put into bat, struggling early on a seam-friendly pitch, ending at 145/5. Despite an early blow with the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav for a single run, Siddhant Adhatrao's half-century and Suryansh Shedge's assist provided some stability. In the chase, Falcons had their share of struggles but held their composure to emerge victorious.

In an earlier match, Bandra Blasters eked out a one-run win against Aakash Tigers at DY Patil Stadium. Dhanit Raut's excellent spell of 4/29 dismantled the Tigers' batting lineup. Despite Jay Bista's valiant half-century, the Tigers fell short, ending at 152/8, chasing a target of 154 set by the Blasters.

