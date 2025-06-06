AB de Villiers Confident in South Africa's Chance to Upset Australia in WTC Final

AB de Villiers, the former dynamic South African cricketer, has expressed confidence in his country's chances to cause an upset against Australia in the World Test Championship final. The much-anticipated match is set to take place at the historic Lord's on Wednesday.

South Africa has repeatedly reached the knockout stages of ICC events only to fall short at the final hurdle. Last year, their T20 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment after a spirited Indian bowling performance. However, hopes are high that they can end their trophy drought in this upcoming clash against the 'well-oiled' Australian side. De Villiers, speaking on Star Sports, shared his optimism, saying, 'This is a massive moment for South African cricket--a final at Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line.'

Despite acknowledging Australia's favored status, de Villiers remains hopeful that South Africa, armed with in-form players eager to prove themselves, can claim victory. His hope is buoyed by recent triumphs in the sporting world, such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League victory, suggesting a trend South Africa hopes to follow. The South African squad, including captain Temba Bavuma and key players like Kagiso Rabada, will take on an experienced Australian side led by Pat Cummins.