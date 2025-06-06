KL Rahul's Stellar Performance Shines on Opening Day

KL Rahul put on an impressive display, leading India A to a solid 213 for three on the first day of their unofficial Test against the England Lions. His unbeaten 93 was complemented by Dhruv Jurel's steady 37 not out, as both batsmen anchored the innings after an initial wobble.

The Indian side capitalized in the extended second session, benefitting from a friendly pitch, while England's bowlers struggled to make significant breakthroughs apart from Chris Woakes, who claimed three wickets with figures of 3/30.

Despite losing Karun Nair for 40 to Woakes' delivery, Rahul's aggressive approach post his half-century allowed India A to control the proceedings. Woakes continued to challenge India's batters, while others, like Josh Tongue, struggled for consistency.

