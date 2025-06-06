Left Menu

KL Rahul's Stellar Performance Shines on Opening Day

KL Rahul spearheaded India A's innings with an unbeaten 93 on the opening day of their second unofficial Test against England Lions, alongside Dhruv Jurel's 37 not out. Despite early setbacks, India A reached 213/3, with Chris Woakes taking three wickets for England Lions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST
KL Rahul's Stellar Performance Shines on Opening Day
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

KL Rahul put on an impressive display, leading India A to a solid 213 for three on the first day of their unofficial Test against the England Lions. His unbeaten 93 was complemented by Dhruv Jurel's steady 37 not out, as both batsmen anchored the innings after an initial wobble.

The Indian side capitalized in the extended second session, benefitting from a friendly pitch, while England's bowlers struggled to make significant breakthroughs apart from Chris Woakes, who claimed three wickets with figures of 3/30.

Despite losing Karun Nair for 40 to Woakes' delivery, Rahul's aggressive approach post his half-century allowed India A to control the proceedings. Woakes continued to challenge India's batters, while others, like Josh Tongue, struggled for consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025