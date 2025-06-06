Ivan Juric Steps Up: From Southampton's Struggles to Atalanta's Ambitions

Left Menu

Ivan Juric has been appointed as Atalanta manager, succeeding Gian Piero Gasperini. The Croatian signed a two-year contract two months after parting ways with Southampton. Juric, a former assistant to Gasperini, looks to bring Atalanta the same European success achieved under his predecessor.

In a significant move, Croatian Ivan Juric has been named the new manager of Serie A club Atalanta, replacing Gian Piero Gasperini. The announcement comes just two months after Juric left Southampton in the wake of their Premier League relegation. Atalanta has entrusted Juric, a former student and assistant of Gasperini, to step into the challenging role.

Juric has a long history with Gasperini, having played under him at Crotone and Genoa, and later assisting him at both Inter Milan and Palermo. This appointment marks the second time Juric has followed in Gasperini's managerial footsteps, previously replacing him at Genoa in 2016. Juric's career has included stints at Hellas Verona and Torino.

Most recently, Juric briefly managed AS Roma before attempting to save Southampton from relegation in the Premier League, a mission that ultimately ended in disappointment. With Atalanta finishing third in Serie A last season, the newly appointed manager now faces the dual challenge of maintaining their domestic success and navigating his first taste of Champions League football.

