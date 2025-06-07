Cycling Legends: Armstrong Aids Wiggins' Recovery

Five-time Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins has publicly acknowledged the significant influence disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has had on his recovery from cocaine addiction. In a revealing interview, Wiggins described feeling "indebted" to Armstrong, whose support he cites as crucial to his healing journey.

Wiggins, who retired from professional cycling in 2016 and battled addiction thereafter, shared insights during a recent BBC Radio 5 Live discussion. Despite Armstrong's controversial past—stripped of his Tour de France titles for doping—Wiggins hailed the American as a "great strength and inspiration."

The relationship between the two cyclists has transcended their professional sport, with Armstrong even offering to fund Wiggins' mental health therapy. Currently, they are collaborating on Armstrong's podcast, The Move, bringing unique insights to the cycling community.