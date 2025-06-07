Cycling Legends: Armstrong Aids Wiggins' Recovery
Five-time Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins credits Lance Armstrong with playing a crucial role in his recovery from cocaine addiction. Wiggins praised Armstrong's support since he retired from cycling in 2016, describing their relationship as inspirational and pivotal in his mental and physical recovery.
Five-time Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins has publicly acknowledged the significant influence disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has had on his recovery from cocaine addiction. In a revealing interview, Wiggins described feeling "indebted" to Armstrong, whose support he cites as crucial to his healing journey.
Wiggins, who retired from professional cycling in 2016 and battled addiction thereafter, shared insights during a recent BBC Radio 5 Live discussion. Despite Armstrong's controversial past—stripped of his Tour de France titles for doping—Wiggins hailed the American as a "great strength and inspiration."
The relationship between the two cyclists has transcended their professional sport, with Armstrong even offering to fund Wiggins' mental health therapy. Currently, they are collaborating on Armstrong's podcast, The Move, bringing unique insights to the cycling community.
ALSO READ
Eco Recycling Limited Reports Stellar Growth in E-Waste Management
Peddling Towards Health: Delhi Launches Special Cycling Initiative
Pedal Power: Delhi's Cycling Revolution for Fitness and Community
Fit India's Tiranga Rally Unites Nation in Cycling Spectacle
Minutes & Machines: A Synergy of Motorcycling and Timepieces