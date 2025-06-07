Norwegian Triumph: Staggering 3-0 Victory Over Italy

Norway delivered a sensational performance, defeating Italy 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier match that left the visitors reeling. The match, held on a rainy evening, saw Norway take the lead in Group I with nine points after three games.

The home side thrilled fans with an early goal in the 14th minute, as Alexander Sorloth capitalized on a through ball from Antonio Nusa, netting it closely. Nusa then showcased extraordinary skill in the 34th minute, deftly controlling a pass, weaving through Italian defense, and scoring with a powerful strike.

Before the first half concluded, Martin Odegaard's impeccably-timed pass found Erling Haaland, who outplayed Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma for Norway's third goal. The second half saw fewer chances as the relentless rain impacted the pace, with Patrick Berg hitting the post, but the score remained unchanged.