England's Watkins Withdraws from National Duties

England's national football team suffers a setback as striker Ollie Watkins withdraws due to a minor injury. Watkins, who had an impressive season with Aston Villa, is sidelined from upcoming matches.

The 29-year-old player, known for his offensive prowess, will not participate in the games against Andorra and Senegal. Watkins' absence leaves a gap in the attacking lineup.

Despite Watkins' withdrawal, captain Harry Kane and Ivan Toney remain at the forefront of England manager Thomas Tuchel's plans. England is set to face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Spain on Saturday, followed by a friendly against Senegal on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)