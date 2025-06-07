England's Watkins Withdraws from National Duties
England striker Ollie Watkins, aged 29, will miss the matches against Andorra and Senegal due to a minor injury. Watkins recently played for Aston Villa, scoring 17 goals. Harry Kane and Ivan Toney remain available choices for England's upcoming World Cup qualifier and friendly match.
England's national football team suffers a setback as striker Ollie Watkins withdraws due to a minor injury. Watkins, who had an impressive season with Aston Villa, is sidelined from upcoming matches.
The 29-year-old player, known for his offensive prowess, will not participate in the games against Andorra and Senegal. Watkins' absence leaves a gap in the attacking lineup.
Despite Watkins' withdrawal, captain Harry Kane and Ivan Toney remain at the forefront of England manager Thomas Tuchel's plans. England is set to face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Spain on Saturday, followed by a friendly against Senegal on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
