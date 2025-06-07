New Era Begins: Shubman Gill Leads Indian Cricket Team in Test Series Against England

In a significant transition for Indian cricket, the national team arrived in the United Kingdom for an eagerly awaited five-match Test series against England.

Marking a fresh chapter, Shubman Gill assumes leadership duties following the retirements of cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, commences in Leeds on June 20, with subsequent matches scheduled in Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester, and The Oval.

