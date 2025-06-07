Nathan Lyon Preps for Australia's World Test Championship Challenge Against South Africa

As Australia gears up for the World Test Championship final at Lord's on June 11, Nathan Lyon acknowledges the distinct challenge of taking on South Africa. Despite the squad's formidable track record, including victories in the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup, the encounter with South Africa presents unique hurdles.

The Australians, traditionally comfortable on familiar home pitches, will face the foreign conditions of England adorned with Duke balls, known for swing. Lyon, while recognizing his team's experience, underscored the quality of South Africa's batters and bowlers, making it a one-off Test match of significant grit and skill.

Having recovered from a hip injury, Lyon has been diligently training, tuning back his skills for the upcoming fierce contest. As a cricket enthusiast, he has kept a close watch on South Africa's performance, particularly singling out class players like Aiden Markram. The seasoned off-spinner is ready to embrace the pressure and challenge, eyeing another feather in Australia's illustrious cricket cap.