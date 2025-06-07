Epic Showdown: Sinner vs Alcaraz in French Open Final

The French Open men's singles final promises an epic showdown as world number one Jannik Sinner squares off against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in Paris on Sunday.

Italian top seed Sinner has demonstrated remarkable form since returning from a doping ban, reaching the final without dropping a set. His commanding semi-final victory over Novak Djokovic highlights his clay court prowess.

Alcaraz, looking to retain his title, has faced tougher competition, dropping sets in earlier rounds. However, his recent triumphs in Monte Carlo and Rome signify his readiness for the ultimate challenge at Roland Garros.