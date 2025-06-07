Kerala Set to Host Argentina Football Team Led by Lionel Messi

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed on Saturday that the Argentina national football team, captained by iconic player Lionel Messi, is set to visit the state as previously announced by the government. The sponsor has fulfilled the financial obligations for the event, keeping the visit on track.

The team is anticipated to arrive in October or November, with the Kerala government set to provide their accommodation, security, and necessary facilities. The assertion comes after media speculation suggested a potential cancellation due to contractual breaches by the sponsor.

Both Minister Abdurahiman and the sponsoring company, Reporter Broadcasting Company, dismissed these claims, highlighting that the world champions will play a friendly match in the state. The Minister underscored the government's commitment to rejuvenate the state sports sector by hosting the world-class team.

(With inputs from agencies.)