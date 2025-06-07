Left Menu

Kerala Set to Host Argentina Football Team Led by Lionel Messi

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed that the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, is scheduled to visit Kerala, with the sponsor having paid the match fee. This comes after reports of a cancellation were refuted. The match is expected in October-November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:00 IST
Kerala Set to Host Argentina Football Team Led by Lionel Messi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed on Saturday that the Argentina national football team, captained by iconic player Lionel Messi, is set to visit the state as previously announced by the government. The sponsor has fulfilled the financial obligations for the event, keeping the visit on track.

The team is anticipated to arrive in October or November, with the Kerala government set to provide their accommodation, security, and necessary facilities. The assertion comes after media speculation suggested a potential cancellation due to contractual breaches by the sponsor.

Both Minister Abdurahiman and the sponsoring company, Reporter Broadcasting Company, dismissed these claims, highlighting that the world champions will play a friendly match in the state. The Minister underscored the government's commitment to rejuvenate the state sports sector by hosting the world-class team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025