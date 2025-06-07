India's Archery Struggles at World Cup: A Wake-Up Call
India's archery team faced a tough outing at the World Cup Stage 3, failing to secure a medal. Recurve and compound archers, including Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, faltered. Simranjeet Kaur offered a glimmer of hope, but nerves led to a loss. Team selection and preparation need reevaluation.
The Indian archery team faced a challenging performance at Stage 3 of the World Cup, finishing without any medals, raising concerns about team selection and mental toughness with the Asian Games just around the corner.
Following a strong showing in Shanghai last month, the Indian team struggled in Antalya, failing to secure any podium finishes, even in their strong compound category.
The performance calls for a fresh look at India's archery program, emphasizing the need for a stronger selection process and mental conditioning as major international competitions approach.
