Messi-Led Argentina to Grace Kerala: Assurance Amidst Sponsorship Challenges

Kerala is gearing up to host the famed Argentina national football team, headed by Lionel Messi, as confirmed by the state's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. Despite earlier contract disputes, sponsors have resolved payment issues, paving the way for the much-anticipated visit.

The team is likely to visit in October or November, aligning with the FIFA match window, where they will be treated as state guests. Facilities and security will be handled by the government, ensuring a grand reception for the world champions.

This announcement follows media speculations regarding the visit's cancellation. The Minister's statement aims to boost the state's sports sector, highlighting the commitment to bring top-tier football to local fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)