Call for Justice: Sambo Lapung's Exclusion Sparks Outcry

The exclusion of Arunachal Pradesh's decorated weightlifter, Sambo Lapung, from the Indian team for the Commonwealth weightlifting championship has sparked a call for intervention from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The three-time national gold medallist, known for his outstanding record in the 96 kg category, was notably left out from the final selection.

The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has labeled the decision a 'serious lapse in fairness and transparency' and has submitted a formal representation to Rijiju. The organization's concerns highlight perceived injustices within the selection criteria employed by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and underscore a sense of regional neglect.

The EKSWCO's appeal stresses the potential impact on regional morale and the message it sends to young athletes. This incident, they claim, could exacerbate stereotypes and discrimination against northeastern athletes. The organization advocates for a more transparent, merit-based selection policy to ensure achievements like Lapung's are rightfully recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)