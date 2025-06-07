Victorious Sweep: Indian Athletes Shine at Taiwan Open

In a stellar display of athletic prowess, India's Jyothi Yarraji once again proved her mettle as she secured the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the Taiwan Open, clocking a commendable 12.99 seconds. Her performance was the highlight at the Taipei Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Yarraji, who holds the national record with 12.78 seconds, finished ahead of Japan's Asuka Terada and Chisato Kiyoyama, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively. Meanwhile, another national record holder, Tejas Shirse, also claimed gold in the men's 110m hurdles, clocking 13.52 seconds.

The Indian relay teams also left their mark, adding to the gold tally in both the men's and women's 4x100m relays. The victories underscore India's athletic excellence as they await opportunities on larger global stages like the upcoming World Championships.