Victorious Sweep: Indian Athletes Shine at Taiwan Open
Jyothi Yarraji, India's national record holder, clinched gold in the 100m hurdles with a timing of 12.99 seconds at the Taiwan Open. Joining her in triumph, compatriots achieved gold in other events, totaling six golds for India, showcasing the nation's prowess in athletics on the international stage.
In a stellar display of athletic prowess, India's Jyothi Yarraji once again proved her mettle as she secured the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the Taiwan Open, clocking a commendable 12.99 seconds. Her performance was the highlight at the Taipei Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
Yarraji, who holds the national record with 12.78 seconds, finished ahead of Japan's Asuka Terada and Chisato Kiyoyama, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively. Meanwhile, another national record holder, Tejas Shirse, also claimed gold in the men's 110m hurdles, clocking 13.52 seconds.
The Indian relay teams also left their mark, adding to the gold tally in both the men's and women's 4x100m relays. The victories underscore India's athletic excellence as they await opportunities on larger global stages like the upcoming World Championships.
ALSO READ
Team USA Ice Hockey Blitz Sweden to Reach IIHF Final After 90-Year Gold Medal Drought
Adille J Sumariwalla Honored with Asian Athletics Leadership Gold Pin
Sumit Antil Triumphs at Nottwil: A Golden Era for Indian Para-Athletics
Gulveer Singh Strikes Gold at Asian Athletics Championships
India's Rising Stars Set to Shine at Asian Athletics Championships 2025