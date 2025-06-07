Kanwar Elected VFI President, Pledges Reform and Compliance
Virender Kanwar has been elected president of the Volleyball Federation of India, narrowly defeating Prem Singh Bajor. A new interim panel aims to align VFI operations with Sports Code compliance as per a Delhi High Court order. Key elections were closely monitored by various sports authorities.
Virender Kanwar, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has won the presidency of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI). The tight race concluded with Kanwar earning 33 votes, narrowly surpassing Prem Singh Bajor from Nagaland. The electoral process also saw the appointment of Ramanand Choudhary from Rajasthan as the General Secretary.
The formation of this interim body, conducted under the supervision of the Delhi High Court, is tasked with introducing significant reforms. These include ensuring compliance with the national Sports Code, establishing an Athletes Commission, and implementing suggested amendments from the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Under the leadership of Kanwar, the VFI aims to foster a transparent and accountable environment. A steering committee featuring prominent figures like Rohit Rajpal and international representatives will support these transformative efforts, underlining a commitment to maintaining rigorous oversight and improvement in management practices.
