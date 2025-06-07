Nail-biting Clash: Indian Hockey Team's Narrow Defeat Against Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of Olympic champions Netherlands during the first match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League held on Saturday.

After taking an early lead with Captain Harmanpreet Singh's successful penalty corner in the 19th minute, India struggled to maintain their advantage. Netherlands' Van Dam Thijs turned the tide, scoring the equalizer in the 25th minute and clinching the winning goal just two minutes before the final whistle.

Looking ahead, India is set to face the Dutch team again on Monday. Earlier this year, India showcased a strong performance in the Pro League's home games in Bhubaneswar, collecting 15 points from five wins in eight matches.