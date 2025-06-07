Left Menu

Nail-biting Clash: Indian Hockey Team's Narrow Defeat Against Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team lost 1-2 to the Netherlands in the first match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League. Despite an early lead by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Van Dam Thijs scored twice for the Netherlands, securing their victory. India will face them again on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:21 IST
Nail-biting Clash: Indian Hockey Team's Narrow Defeat Against Netherlands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of Olympic champions Netherlands during the first match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League held on Saturday.

After taking an early lead with Captain Harmanpreet Singh's successful penalty corner in the 19th minute, India struggled to maintain their advantage. Netherlands' Van Dam Thijs turned the tide, scoring the equalizer in the 25th minute and clinching the winning goal just two minutes before the final whistle.

Looking ahead, India is set to face the Dutch team again on Monday. Earlier this year, India showcased a strong performance in the Pro League's home games in Bhubaneswar, collecting 15 points from five wins in eight matches.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025