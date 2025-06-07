Left Menu

Coco Gauff: Rising Star of American Tennis Seizes French Open Glory

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka in a nail-biting French Open final, claiming her second Grand Slam title. Aged 21, Gauff has rapidly ascended the tennis ranks, inspired by icons Serena and Venus Williams, and celebrated for her youthful accomplishments and professional tenacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:59 IST
Coco Gauff: Rising Star of American Tennis Seizes French Open Glory
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • France

American tennis star Coco Gauff clinched her second Grand Slam title with a thrilling victory over Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open final. The 21-year-old, currently ranked second in the WTA, defeated Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 on Saturday.

From a young age, Gauff showed promise on the court, drawing inspiration from tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. Bursting onto the professional scene at just 15 years old, she made headlines by defeating five-time champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

Continuing her trajectory of success, Gauff has not only excelled in singles but also in doubles, achieving significant victories such as the Cincinnati Open and the Washington D.C. titles. Her accomplishments have solidified her as a prominent figure in women's tennis, capturing the attention of fans and peers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025