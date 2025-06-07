Coco Gauff: Rising Star of American Tennis Seizes French Open Glory

American tennis star Coco Gauff clinched her second Grand Slam title with a thrilling victory over Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open final. The 21-year-old, currently ranked second in the WTA, defeated Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 on Saturday.

From a young age, Gauff showed promise on the court, drawing inspiration from tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. Bursting onto the professional scene at just 15 years old, she made headlines by defeating five-time champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

Continuing her trajectory of success, Gauff has not only excelled in singles but also in doubles, achieving significant victories such as the Cincinnati Open and the Washington D.C. titles. Her accomplishments have solidified her as a prominent figure in women's tennis, capturing the attention of fans and peers worldwide.

